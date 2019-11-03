× Boater dies after boat capsizes near Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — One man died and three people were injured after their boat capsized in Long Island Sound near Bridgeport.

Officials said Sunday morning at about 10:30 am, Coast Guard Long Island Sound was alerted to a capsized 17 foot boat near the Stratford Shoal Buoy #2. A man had walked into the Fairfield Police department and said a friend had called him to say his boat was capsizing. The Coast Guard said there were four people on the boat at the time. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, three people were clinging to the hull of the boat and the fourth had tried to swim to a nearby lighthouse.

The Coast Guard responded from Eaton’s Neck New York, and located three men. Those victims were taken to the Bridgeport Water Street Dock where medics began treatment and transported them to Bridgeport Hospital.

The Bridgeport and Fairfield police marine units responded and found the fourth man in the water southwest of the Middle Ground lighthouse. The man was brought to a waiting ambulance and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Identification is being held pending the notification of Next of Kin.

Anyone with additional information, regarding this incident, is requested to contact USCG Eaton’s Neck at 1-631-261-6959.