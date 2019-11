× Fashion for a good cause in West Hartford

It was fashion for a good cause at B-K & Company in West Hartford Sunday.

The store held a fashion show, all to benefit Amy’S Angels, a non-profit that gives financial assistance to families dealing with debilitating medical conditions.

The store also donated 20 percent of the purchases to the charity.

Beanz and Company out of Avon provided some brunch bites for the show and our own Amanda Raus got to dress up to emcee the event.