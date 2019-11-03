Game of the Week: Manchester, Southington, Glastonbury, Hall, Xavier, Daniel Hand

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
We head for week nine of the high school football season, and your ninth chance to help us pick our Game of the Week.

The choices include Southington, coming off their big win against previously undefeated Simsbury going across the river to play 3 and 4 Glastonbury.

Manchester heads to Chalmers Stadium in West Hartford to play a Hall team that is 9th in the Class LL playoff point standings.

And the top ranked team in the state, the tigers of Daniel Hand are at Larry McHugh Field in Middletown for a battle with Xavier.

 

 

