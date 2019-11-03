× Honor all vets: Special deals for Veterans Day

Chimirri’s Italian Pastry Shoppe in honor of Veterans’ Day during “Baking Heals,” Sunday, November 10, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, November 11, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pastry shopped will serve free coffee and slices of the original Hartford Cream Pie to all vets, active military and first responders. A portion of sales for both days will be donated to the Connecticut chapter of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a national organization that supports the physical and emotional well-being of disabled veterans through fly fishing, including activities, outings and education. Vets from Project Healing Waters will be on hand to say hello and demonstrate the the art of fly tying. For more information about the program, visit projecthealingwaters.org.