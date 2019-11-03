How to: Register to vote on Election Day, Report a voting problem, find your polling place
How to find your polling place: Go here
Election Day Registration – Each town has ONE location and it’s usually NOT your local polling place. You can find the EDR location for your town, along with the address of your regular polling place, on the Secretary of the State’s website by going here
See sample town ballots: Go here
Anyone encountering election-related problems can contact the Election Day hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or by sending an email to elections@ct.gov.