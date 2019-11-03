Man shot in Groton
GROTON — Police are investigating after a shooting injured a man Sunday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the rear of a home on Ledyard Avenue for the report of a shooting shortly after 3:00 p.m. There they found a man who had been shot.
Witnesses say they saw three men, one wearing a white hoodie, in a silver newer vehicle, possible a Volkswagen.
Emergency crews took the victim to be treated at L+M hospital in New London.
Police did not release information on the man’s condition.
41.350096 -72.078257