What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Man shot in Groton

Posted 6:25 PM, November 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27PM, November 3, 2019

Credit: Town of Groton Police Department facebook

GROTON — Police are investigating after a shooting injured a man Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the rear of a home on Ledyard Avenue for the report of a shooting shortly after 3:00 p.m. There they found a man who had been shot.

Witnesses say they saw three men, one wearing a white hoodie, in a silver newer vehicle, possible a Volkswagen.

Emergency crews took the victim to be treated at L+M hospital in New London.

Police did not release information on the man’s condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.