Man shot in Groton

GROTON — Police are investigating after a shooting injured a man Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the rear of a home on Ledyard Avenue for the report of a shooting shortly after 3:00 p.m. There they found a man who had been shot.

Witnesses say they saw three men, one wearing a white hoodie, in a silver newer vehicle, possible a Volkswagen.

Emergency crews took the victim to be treated at L+M hospital in New London.

Police did not release information on the man’s condition.