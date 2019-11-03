Middletown mayoral candidates brace for Tuesday’s election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN: Candidates for the mayoral election are gearing up for the final stretch as voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday, November 5th.

After months on the campaign trail and toughening out through the primary, Middletown will be deciding between two candidates.

Democratic candidate Ben Florsheim and republican Sebastian Giuliano who are both bringing their own vision for the future of Middletown.

Ben Florsheim said, “People who live here now are excited about their city, but we are not reaching our fullest potential and I think what we need to do over the next 4 years, is re-confront big decisions like the future of our education system, the future of our riverfront and start taking meaningful steps for opening up that to the public.”

The republican candidate, Sebastian Giuliano, also agrees with expanding the riverfront, but went on to say, “I see our debt under control…. I see our systems streamlined bringing some of the things into the 21st century, Actually I’d just be happy getting things to the second half of the 20th century and out of the 18th, which is kind of where we are.

Residents say they look forward to the turn out saying there is a renewed interest in local politics, but some say they are more so worried about what’s to take place after the election.

Stephen Magro said, “I would like to see an emphasis on developing downtown while making sure the neighborhoods that we have downtown are p[reserved, making sure that the waterfront is developed in a smart way.”

Both candidates say win or lose, they just want people to get up, get out and vote… because this is where they say votes matter.

Polls open up Tuesday from 6 AM to 8PM.

