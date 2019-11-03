Middletown Police searching for man wanted in domestic violence stabbing

MIDDLETOWN – Police are asking for help in finding a man they say stabbed his girlfriend with a knife.

The assault occurred about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, when police were called to a domestic violence incident. Police say 27-year-old Timothy Walker assaulted his girlfriend with a knife, sending her to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say Walker fled the scene, and may have headed to Hartford. The police are asking for the public’s help in locating Walker, and say he should be considered dangerous.

He’s described as a black male, 5’ 9” tall, weighing 260 lbs. Walker has black hair braided to shoulder length, a spotty beard and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white North Face logo and black jeans.

Middletown Police have a warrant charging Timothy Walker with 1st degree Assault, Risk of Injury (4 counts), Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Larceny 6th.

If you see Walker, do not approach him. Instead, call your local police, or Middletown Police at 860-347-2541.