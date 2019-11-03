× Police: 2 people shot in Hartford’s South Meadows; ‘persons of interest’ detained

HARTFORD – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that wounded two people, and have detained two ‘persons of interest’.

The shooting occurred at 151 Meadow Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Two people were struck by gunfire, but the wounds were not life-threatening. Major Crime Squad and Crime Scene Detectives were still on scene at 6 a.m.

151 Meadow St. is the address for the Pearl Nightclub, but it is not yet known if the shooters or victims were at the club. The rest of the area is mostly light industrial and businesses – there are no homes in the immediate area.

Police said they have recovered a firearm, but did not say where.

This is a developing story – we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

