Sunny Sunday, tracking changes mid-week

It's certainly feeling chillier around here. Tonight temperatures drop back into the lower 30s for some towns, so another cool start for us. Sunday features plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Monday another quiet day with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday our high temperature is much more mild in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. But the trade off we're bringing in a chance for some showers drying out by Wednesday. Temperatures drop right back down on Wednesday and it only gets colder from there.

By Friday we're talking highs in the upper 30s to low 40s after a strong cold front moves through the region late Thursday. There is some uncertainty as what type of precipitation will accompany this cold front. The EURO model is much more impressive with the amount of snow we could see where the GFS is airing on the side of wet, but with mainly rain. It is also very possible we find ourselves somewhere in the middle getting rain and some light snow with this front as it is taping into some pretty cold air. This is still pretty far out so we'll continue to monitor.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, slight chance for a sprinkle/shower. Lows: 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds, chance showers midday. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance showers or a period of rain. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 35-40,

