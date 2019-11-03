What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

The Real Story: Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary

Posted 4:46 PM, November 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:50PM, November 3, 2019

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary is going for a 4th term in office. Topics include the ongoing rebuilding of the city’s “mixmaster” (the highway bridges where I-84 and Rte 8 intersect), and the success of his “brownfields” program, under which the city buys abandoned factories, gets them cleaned up and put back on the market.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.