Thursday could bring us the first taste of winter

We could see our first signs of winter later this week.

Thursday will be the transition day weather wise, with showers along a strong cold front with highs temperatures in the 50s. After the strong cold front moves through the region late Thursday, our first real taste of winter will be here by Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will only average in the 30s to near 40 through the weekend with wind chill values in the 20s, feeling more like December.

The big question is do we get any snow after the front moves off-shore Thursday night and Friday?

For a storm to happen the polar and tropical jet streams have to merge.

There are several scenarios regarding a potential east coast storm for Thursday night and Friday. The GFS weather model tracks the storm furthest south, (along the Virginia/North Carolina coast) then out to sea, which keeps the polar and tropical jet streams apart, amounting to a cold front with Clipper type system on before that colder air plunges across the area with just some rain showers Thursday.

The EURO model has been going back and forth. Earlier this morning the model shift the track south, but the latest run brings the chance for some snow back into play. With a rain to snow changeover into our area by late Thursday night into Friday. This scenario would merge both the sub-tropical and polar jet streams creating the energy needed for such a storm.

Given that the model uncertainty remains large, and still 4-5 days from the event, we’ll continue to assess and monitor the situation.