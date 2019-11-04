× $25.8 million CT Lottery ticket sold in Danbury Stop & Shop

DANBURY — A winning $25.8 million Connecticut Lottery ticket was sold in the Danbury Stop & Shop last week and the store said it will donate its commission to an area charity.

Officials said Monday they will donate the $10,000 commission it will receive from selling the ticket with the winning numbers of 1-9-10- 15- 41- 43.

State Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at the Danbury Stop & Shop located at 44 Lake Avenue Ext in Danbury.

The jackpot has been growing since January of 2018. This is the third largest jackpot. Lottery officials say the last time a jackpot reached this level was in January of 2002, when it hit $28.5 million, The largest ever jackpot lottery officials say was in 1992 when it was over $31 million.