Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 News At 10
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
35°
35°
Low
30°
High
55°
Mon
37°
52°
Tue
45°
59°
Wed
35°
50°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
What you need to know about election day
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race
61 Day of Thanks and Giving: $50 Gift Card to Cofiells
Posted 12:00 AM, November 4, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
×
61 Day of Thanks and Giving: $50 Gift Card to Cofiells
41.765804
-72.673372
Popular
Thursday could bring us the first taste of winter
Police: 2 people shot in Hartford’s South Meadows; ‘persons of interest’ detained
Wind and rain dislodge boat trapped on rocks above Niagara Falls for 101 years
Person killed after being struck by train in Westbrook
Latest News
61 Day of Thanks and Giving: $50 Gift Card to Cofiells
Honor all vets: Special deals for Veterans Day
Coming up Monday: Please Help Me
12-year-old South Windsor boy brings awareness to homelessness through Sleep Out
News
Suspect in 1992 slaying of Lisa Ziegert pleads guilty
News
Branford animal shelter offers an alternative to getting rid of your pet
News
Mom issues viral PSA alerting parents that scrunchies are the new crush gift for middle schoolers
News
West Hartford escape room closes its doors
News
A fan held a sign on ‘College GameDay’ asking people to Venmo him money for beer. Now he’s donating it all to a children’s hospital
News
NFL player won’t have to pay $7,017 fine for ‘Man of God’ headband, so he’s giving the money to a hospital instead
News
Man’s viral ‘beer money’ fundraiser for hospital hits $3M goal
News
A special bond: Sanitation worker surprises boy with toy truck
News
Investigation: Capt. Duff never fired gun during shooting
News
The Big E 2019: A guide to food, entertainment, and attractions
News
Missouri woman loses wallet in Las Vegas; stranger mails it back to her days later
News
Lay’s launches grilled cheese and tomato soup chips
News
More than 1 million popular knives recalled due to stabbing hazard
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.