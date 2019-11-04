× Amazon to open distribution center in Stratford

STRATFORD – Amazon.com will open a distribution center in less than two months according to officials.

The company will open the facility January 1, 2020 after entering into a 7-year lease at 500 and 600 Long Beach Boulevard.

“We are pleased to be welcoming Amazon to Stratford,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick in a Facebook post. “Stratford is an ideal location for this new distribution center for Amazon. We have great transportation access as well as a terrific skilled labor force ready to take on the jobs Amazon is looking to fill as they get closer to their opening.”

The facility in Stratford will occupy nearly 200,000 square feet of warehouse and office space. Amazon is currently advertising for jobs at the new location including shift managers, warehouse associates and warehouse team members.

“It comes as no surprise that a company like Amazon would lease over 200,000 square feet in Stratford,” said James Caissy, President of the Stratford Development Corporation that built the high-ceiling distribution facilities where Amazon will be locating. “The Lordship Boulevard area of Stratford provides easy access to I-95, Route 25 and Route 8 for delivery to both Fairfield and New Haven counties. We expect to see this trend continue.”