Black cat runs onto field during New York Giants-Cowboys game

November 4, 2019
‘Halloween isn’t over yet,’ the New York Giants said in a tweet.
Author: Douglas Jones, TEGNA

NEW YORK — A furry friend decided to interrupt the Giants-Cowboys game Monday night, by running onto the field at MetLife Stadium.

The fluffy kerfuffle caused a two-minute delay in the game. Fans screamed and the feline began scurrying all over the place. The camera caught hands waving all around which panicked the cat.

Eventually the black cat fled the field through a tunnel across the from the endzone and the whole display was over.

An entertaining moment, for sure, on Monday Night Football.

It is not clear how the cat made its way onto the field.

