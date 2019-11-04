Cold is on the way; How to protect your car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- With the changing of the leaves, comes the changing of the seasons. That means Winter is a stones throw away.

With the weather outlook featuring much cooler temperatures heading into the weekend, it’s a good idea to get back into the winter weather mindset.

That includes preparing for winter weather events and to simply put it, the cold weather.

Meteorologist Rachel Piscitelli spoke to Amy Parmeter from AAA who explained that its important to check your tires and your battery.

"When it gets super cold, it’s harder for your battery to start the car. If it’s 3-5 years old definitely time to get that checked," Parmeter said.

Last year alone, AAA responded to more than 85,000 calls in just the Greater Hartford area and almost half of those required a tow.

AAA also encourages drivers to add an Emergency Kit to your vehicle for those just in case moments.

That kit includes: Snowbrush, scraper, de-icer, kitty litter or abrasive, small shovel, warning flare or bright triangle, blanket, flashlight with fresh batteries, first aid kit, jumper cables, water, snacks/medicine, phone charger.