What you need to know about election day
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Congress members seek $4 million to study iron sulfide that caused crumbling foundations

Posted 6:54 AM, November 4, 2019, by

HARTFORD  — Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation and Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal want $4 million set aside so an iron sulfide that has caused homeowners’ foundations in both states to crumble can be researched.

The Democrats last week sent a letter to House Appropriations Committee leaders, urging them to support a year-end spending package that retains the full level of $4 million for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to conduct the research on pyrrhotite. The Senate has passed a package with $1.5 million.

Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney in June offered an amendment seeking the $4 million, noting that much money is needed to develop a cost-effective and standard testing method. NIST would also be required to create a risk-rating scale to determine how much pyrrhotite poses a danger.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.