First snow of the season possible late week

Just saying the words “first snow” triggers all kinds of emotions. For some it’s a beautiful time of year, signifying the start of ski season, the holidays, or a chance to make some extra cash plowing. Others are left cringing, saying “too soon” and making jokes about shopping for bread, milk and eggs.

Like it or not, we’re watching the chance for snow or something wintry Thursday night into Friday morning. The odds of Connecticut getting the first flakes of the season are pretty decent. But the chance for accumulating snow is more of a question mark.

TIMING: A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday night with a wave of low pressure riding along it. We feel pretty confident this starts as rain Thursday evening around sunset. Then we *may* be able to pull down enough cool air to flip over to a wintry mix or snow heading into Friday morning. It all depends on the track of the storm.

ACCUMULATIONS: There is a better chance of seeing accumulating snow in the hills and the lowest chance at the shore where it seems unlikely at this point. But a track farther southeast means more cold and snow. A track farther north means more rain and a warmer solution. I know it’s annoying when we can’t give you an ironclad forecast a few days out. But the two pieces of energy that will form this storm are not even in the United States yet so a lot can change once those pieces.

I will say the odds of us getting a blockbuster storm are very low. This storm is quite progressive, meaning it will move in and out quickly. With no blocking in place, the storm can’t stall like many of our epic nor’easters do.

Right now the European Ensembles (one of our best forecast tools) puts the shoreline at a less than 5% chance of getting 3″ of snow and areas north of I-84 at a 30-40% chance of 3″+.

IMPACTS: Depending on what happens there could be some issues for the Friday morning commute. Either way it’s a good idea to be ready for snow. If we don’t get much this time, winter is coming! Some of you may have to shovel or plow too on Friday morning.

CONTEXT: It’s not all that unusual for us to get some snow this time of year. While it is before the average date of the first measurable snowfall, that date is somewhere in the middle of the road. We are no where close to the record earliest dates. Plus, we’re not expecting anything close to a repeat of the October nor’easter here.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW MORE– Every 6-12 hours we get new computer guidance that gives us a better understanding of the variables at play. By Wednesday morning we’ll probably be able to nail down potential accumulation with this storm.

