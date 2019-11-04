What you need to know about election day
Impeachment probe panels release first transcripts from closed-door interviews

November 4, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The three committees leading Democrats’ impeachment probe have released the first transcripts of closed-door interviews as part of their inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The panels released testimony from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich and Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Yovanovich was pushed out of her job in May on Trump’s orders.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says the panels are releasing the transcripts so “the American public will begin to see for themselves.”

Republicans have called for the release of the transcripts as Democrats have held the initial interviews in private.

