Leaders concerned about dying trees across the state

MARLBOROUGH -- The leader of a coalition of Connecticut cities and towns says municipal officials are facing an "environmental crisis" of diseased trees, warning the first significant snowfall this year could bring down hundreds across the state, as well as thousands of tree limbs.

“It’s becoming a clean up issue and public safety issue of really massive proportions,” CCM President Joe DeLong said.

Trees across the state are being infested by insects called the emerald ash border battle and Gypsy moth.

DeLong sent a letter Thursday to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, seeking additional resources and help dealing with the fallout.

Due to how vulnerable the diseased trees become, a major storm or snow storm could be hundreds coming down causing damage and power outages from trees falling on power lines.

“Which ultimately is going to go into our rates and drive power rates up. You have towns and cities who are spending way more than they ever have trying to address this issue, what’s that going to do? It’s going to raise your property taxes,” DeLong said.

The coalition is asking the Governor convene a meeting and form a work group consisting of state agency commissioners, municipal leaders and utility representatives to collaborate on a comprehensive and sustainable plan to address the problem of tree infestation.

DeLong says they are also asking for additional financial resources be included in the bond package to help communities negatively impacted by tree infestation and for the state to expand eligibility for certain existing grants for tree infestation.