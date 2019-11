× Man shot three times on Mountain Grove Street in Bridgeport, police investigating

BRIDGEPORT — Police and medical personnel are on scene of a shooting where a man was injured near the 300th of Mountain Grove Street.

According to officials, the male victim was shot three times at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any additional information. An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.

1740hrs on the 300th block of Mountain Grove St, a male victim was shot twice. Medics and police are on scene. DB investigating. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) November 4, 2019