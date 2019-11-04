× Man stabbed to death outside of Maryland Popeyes restaurant

OXON HILL, Md. — WUSA9 and FOX5 DC are reporting that police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed outside of an Oxon Hill Popeyes’ store on Monday night.

Sources say the incident began following an altercation over a chicken sandwich, FOX5 DC said in a web article.

Prince George’s County Police said they were called to the 6200 block of Livingston Rd. around 7 p.m. on Monday night, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot.

The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he later succumbed to.

The stabbing occurred at 6247 Livingston Rd. near the outer loop of the Capital Beltway.

According to PGPD, there is no information or description regarding the suspect or the motive of the crime yet.

This is a developing story.