Mostly sunny, temps in the 50s Monday; Tracking potential wintry weather later in the week

It’s a chilly morning out there with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and widespread frost, and it’ll stay cool today. Highs will be around 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies and fairly light winds.

Tuesday will feature a milder day with high in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. But the trade-off will be the chance for some showers late in the day ahead of the cold front. It turns cooler again by Wednesday with highs back to near 50 and then it only gets colder by the end of the week and next weekend.

Thursday will be a transition day with showers along a strong cold front with highs again in the 50s. After the strong cold front moves through the region late Thursday, our first real taste of winter will be here by Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will only average in the 30s to near 40 with wind chill values in the 20s, feeling more like December.

The big question is do we get any snow after the front moves off-shore Thursday night and Friday?

There are several scenarios regarding a potential east coast storm for Thursday night and Friday, but wintry precipitation is looking more likely. When predicting the future, it’s best to use probabilities, and the chances of accumulating snow in northern CT are worth mentioning.

Given that the model uncertainty remains large, and still 4 days from the event, we’ll continue to assess and monitor the situation.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 37-44 inland, 44-50 shore.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds, chance showers. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance showers or a period of rain. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 35-40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 35-40.

