New Haven police investigate two shootings overnight

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight Sunday into Monday.

Police say around 11 p.m. Sunday, they were alerted by Yale-New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael campus of two people who were shot.

According to police, the two victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle around. Police identify the victims as a 27-year-old Black male, suffering from a single gunshot wound, and a 24-year-old Hispanic male also suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The injuries were non -life threatening.

Then, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, they were called to a scene on Hurlburt Street between Spring Street and Washington Avenue on the report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found fired cartridge casings. A short time later, officers were called to Yale-New Haven Hospital for a gunshot victim who arrived in the emergency room. Police say the victim is a 41-year-old Black male from Hartford. He suffered a non-life threatening, single gunshot wound, police say.

There’s no word at this time if the two shootings are connected.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.