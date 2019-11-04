× No ruling on Bridgeport primary appeal, election to continue

BRIDGEPORT — There was no action taken in court Monday, following a challenge of the primary election that gave incumbent Joe Ganim the Democratic nomination for mayor.

Ganim narrowly defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore in the Sept. 10 contest. He won by a 270-vote margin.

Several voters filed a lawsuit last month seeking a new primary election over problems reported with absentee ballots. Nearly a dozen voters had testified in court they cast absentee ballots even though they were not qualified to do so.

Officials say elections will go on as scheduled in Bridgeport Tuesday.

Moore announced she is putting herself forward as a write-in candidate for the citywide election.