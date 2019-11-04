Person shot at the West Hartford Police Department indoor range, officials investigating
WEST HARTFORD — Officials are investigating after an incident at a West Hartford Police Department indoor firearms range Monday afternoon.
At approximately 4 p.m., an individual sustained a gunshot wound at the range.
According to police, the individual involved is not a WHPD employee and was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say an investigation in ongoing.
We will provide more details as the become available.
41.762084 -72.742015