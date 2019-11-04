× Person shot at the West Hartford Police Department indoor range, officials investigating

WEST HARTFORD — Officials are investigating after an incident at a West Hartford Police Department indoor firearms range Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m., an individual sustained a gunshot wound at the range.

According to police, the individual involved is not a WHPD employee and was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say an investigation in ongoing.

We will provide more details as the become available.