Silver Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Montville
MONTVILLE — State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 12-year-old Channelle Futrell.
She is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood on it, camouflage pants, and her hair in two ponytails.
Futrell has been missing since Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop E at 860-848-6500.
