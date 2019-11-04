Silver Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Montville

What you need to know about election day
Posted 11:46 AM, November 4, 2019

MONTVILLE — State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 12-year-old Channelle Futrell.

She is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood on it, camouflage pants, and her hair in two ponytails.

Futrell has been missing since Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop E at 860-848-6500.

