The fiancé of Meriden mother found dead in Waterbury back in court

NEW HAVEN -- The fiancé of a Meriden mother found dead in Waterbury was back inside in a court Monday.

While Jason Watson has been named a prime suspect in his fiancé Pierre Mason’s death, he is currently only facing domestic violence charges.

He’s facing charges of strangulation, assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct, he’s pled not guilty to all of those charges.

The hearing was in regards to those charges. The state says they’re waiting on additional reports to press additional charges.

His attorney Dean Popkin had no comment outside of court.

In August, authorities discovered the remains of 31-year-old Perrie Mason at Baystate Textiles recycling center in Waterbury where Watson worked.

No charges have been filed so far in Mason’s death.

Watson is currently being held on $1 million bond. He’s due back in a New Haven court room on December 16th.