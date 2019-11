× Two people injured after serious crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Two people were injured in a major car accident in New Haven Monday evening.

Officials say the accident occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. at the corner of Bassett Street and Sherman Parkway.

One of the individuals involved sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the scene still closed, while the reconstruction team is investigating.

No further details have been released at this time.