NEWINGTON — A water main break Monday morning has left over a dozen homes without service.

Officials say that the eight-inch break happened in the area of 90 Eagle Drive. The main was installed in 1967.

The shut down of the main while crews repair will affect 15 homes on Eagle Drive from 122 Eagle Drive to Groveland Terrace.

Repairs are expected to take around four to six hours, to be completed between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.