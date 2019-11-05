A creative campaign for the Bristol community on Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL - An added twist to election day in Bristol where town departments and volunteers are joining forces to get the most out of the vote.

Joining forces with the United Way of West Central Connecticut, city departments are using Election Day to raise money and gather food for those less fortunate as the holiday season approaches.

The new initiative, called Stock Our Shelters, began on Election Day in 2018 and has picked up steam since. Voters are encouraged to drop off food items in bins at their polling place and give a donation should they be inclined. Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said, “our community logo is Bristol is all heart and days like this really show what that means and to all pull together.”

The mayor noted Stock Our Shelters will become a tradition in town every Election Day. The initiative raised around six thousand dollars and gathered tons of food items for hunger and homeless causes in 2018.