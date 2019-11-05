× American Girl features model with Down Syndrome

American Girl made a splash Monday afternoon when the company featured a 4-year-old model, Ivy Kimble, with Down Syndrome in its catalog.

Despite featuring Kimble in their catalog, American Girl says they do not plan to include any kids with Down Syndrome in their line of dolls.

As a result of American Girl not featuring dolls with Down Syndrome, a petition has recirculated on Change.org for the company to include dolls of kids with Down Syndrome.

The petition’s creator, Beth Scott, states on the petition’s page, “My daughter is 11 years old and wants an American Girl doll that looks like her and has Down Syndrome. But American Girl refuses to make a doll that has Down Syndrome because there isn’t enough interest in it as they say!”

The company claims that there is not enough interest in a line of dolls, but the petition on Change.org has over 32,000 signatures.