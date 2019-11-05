What you need to know about election day
CEA report: Mold, rodent droppings, extreme temperatures in state schools

HARTFORD — A new survey is finding major problems are plaguing classrooms and students across the state.

The Connecticut Education Association said teachers from across the state are raising some major concerns on the environmental and health issues at their schools. The CEA said the findings shine light on the problems of the state’s school buildings that jeopardize not only the health of students and teachers but their safety. Vomiting, headaches, and asthma are just some of the illnesses documented in this new survey.

More than half of teachers reported their classrooms were not conducive for teaching and learning.

Nearly 75 percent reported extreme temperatures.  Nearly half reported damaged walls, ceiling tiles, or vents in their classrooms.

There are also reports of mold and mildew, rodent droppings and leaking roofs.

More than 300 schools responded to the survey across the state from a total of 104 districts.

