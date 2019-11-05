× DEEP investigating fatal boating accident in Long Island Sound

BRIDGEPORT — One man died and three people were injured after their boat capsized in Long Island Sound near Bridgeport.

DEEP officials say around 10:30 am, Coast Guard Long Island Sound was alerted to a capsized 17-foot boat near the Stratford Shoal Buoy #2. A man had walked into the Fairfield Police department and said a friend had called him to say his boat was capsizing. The Coast Guard said there were four people on the boat at the time. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, three people were clinging to the hull of the boat and the fourth had tried to swim to a nearby lighthouse.

The Coast Guard responded from Eaton’s Neck New York and located three men. Those victims were taken to the Bridgeport Water Street Dock where medics began treatment and transported them to Bridgeport Hospital.

The Bridgeport and Fairfield police marine units responded and found the fourth man in the water southwest of the Middle Ground lighthouse. The man was brought to a waiting ambulance and taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three men pulled were:

Jack Phommachanh, 65, from North Haven

Bill Chanthavone, 66, of Bridgeport

Thipada Ngaoloungrath, 67, from Bridgeport.

The man who died was identified as Eul Lee, 64, from Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Bridgeport Police, along with the Suffolk County Police (New York) and the U.S. Coast Guard, are assisting EnCon Police with the ongoing investigation.