Election Day Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance for shower with temps in the upper 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Election Day weather can affect voter turnout and unfortunately there will be a few showers around but it won't be a total wash out. The clouds will hang around, with the best chance for any sunshine in northwestern CT and the best chance for showers in southeastern CT.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, as we top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday looks dry and sunny. Thursday during the day will be dry with increasing clouds.

Then all eyes will be on the chance for snow or something wintry Thursday night into Friday morning. The odds of Connecticut getting the first flakes of the season are pretty decent. But the chance for accumulating snow is more of a question mark.

A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday night with a wave of low pressure riding along it. We feel pretty confident this starts as rain Thursday evening. Then we *may* be able to pull down enough cool air to flip over to a wintry mix or snow heading into Friday morning. It all depends on the track of the storm. There is a better chance of seeing accumulating snow in the hills and the lowest chance at the shore where it seems unlikely at this point. But a track farther southeast means more cold and snow. A track farther north means more rain and a warmer solution. Depending on what happens there could be some issues for the Friday morning commute. We'll keep you posted.

No matter what happens with this storm, some very COLD air arrives later this week. Highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the 30s with low temperatures in the 20s and maybe even the 10s for our coolest spots.

Looking ahead, next week looks cold too with another chance for snow by next Tuesday.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High: mid-upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 37-44.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Evening rain. High: Near Low 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain may mix in/change to snow. Low: 30s.

FRIDAY: Wintry mix/snow/rain through midday then clearing, colder. High: Mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: mid-upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Upper 30s-near 40.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli