FOX61 Family First: Kids and cellphones

HARTFORD -- It's not a new topic of conversation, but the subject of kids and cellphones remains relevant every day. Today, we talk about problems you may not have thought of before, issues that could arise down the road from continued device use.

Larry Blackwell, a family therapist in West Hartford says kids are getting that mini shot of dopamine with texts, likes of a picture on Instagram and snaps, and the more they get it the more they want it. He says it could lead to depression, anxiety and substance abuse down the road.

Blackwell says families have to work together to get it under control, suggesting parents take an active role in managing devices, staying educated on what the dangers are and most importantly have regular conversations about it as a family.

Blackwell suggests regular “time outs” from devices; at dinner during family time by putting the phones in a basket in another room.