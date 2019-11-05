Gas leak controlled at University of Hartford, buildings and campus roads reopened
WEST HARTFORD — All buildings and roads on the University of Hartford campus have been reopened following a natural gas leak emergency Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say the leak happened near the Lincoln Theater and the New Park River.
The University took to Twitter earlier to urge people to avoid the areas of Lincoln Theater, Park River, Village 7 and the road between Mark Twain Drive and D Lot.
Now, UofH officials say the situation is under control and all building and campus roads have reopened.
41.799175 -72.713371