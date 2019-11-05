× Gas leak controlled at University of Hartford, buildings and campus roads reopened

WEST HARTFORD — All buildings and roads on the University of Hartford campus have been reopened following a natural gas leak emergency Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the leak happened near the Lincoln Theater and the New Park River.

The University took to Twitter earlier to urge people to avoid the areas of Lincoln Theater, Park River, Village 7 and the road between Mark Twain Drive and D Lot.

Now, UofH officials say the situation is under control and all building and campus roads have reopened.

ALL CLEAR! Gas leak controlled. All buildings and campus roads have reopened. — University of Hartford (@UofHartford) November 5, 2019

Gas leak has been eliminated. Continue to avoid Lincoln Theater, Park River, Village 7, and road between Mark Twain Drive, D Lot. — University of Hartford (@UofHartford) November 5, 2019

There is a gas leak near the Park River/Lincoln Theater area. Avoid the area until further notice. — STN Channel 2 (@STN2) November 5, 2019