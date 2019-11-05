Hamden officer charged in shooting pleads not guilty

What you need to know about election day
NEW HAVEN — A Hamden police officer arrested for wounding a woman while shooting at a car plead not guilty to charges in court Tuesday.

Hamden officer Devin Eaton appeared in New Haven Superior Court on assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Authorities say Eaton and a Yale University officer shot at the car in New Haven on April 16 after Eaton stopped it while investigating a reported attempted robbery.

Officials say Eaton fired 13 times after the driver, Paul Witherspoon III, got out of the car unexpectedly.

Witherspoon wasn’t injured. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, was seriously injured but survived.

The Yale officer was not charged.

