Hamden officer charged in shooting pleads not guilty

NEW HAVEN — A Hamden police officer arrested for wounding a woman while shooting at a car plead not guilty to charges in court Tuesday.

Hamden officer Devin Eaton appeared in New Haven Superior Court on assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Authorities say Eaton and a Yale University officer shot at the car in New Haven on April 16 after Eaton stopped it while investigating a reported attempted robbery.

Officials say Eaton fired 13 times after the driver, Paul Witherspoon III, got out of the car unexpectedly.

Witherspoon wasn’t injured. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, was seriously injured but survived.

The Yale officer was not charged.