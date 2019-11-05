Hartford mayoral election underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The race for mayor is underway in the Capitol City Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin is facing off against J. Stan McCauley – a Democrat who is appearing on the Republican line because he was crossed endorsed by the GOP.

There are also four petitioning candidates on the ballot: Aaron Lewis, Giselle Jacobs, Michael Downes and former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez.

Perez is hoping to return to the top post in Hartford after a corruption scandal ended his career in 2010.

Perez resigned from the mayoral position after serving the city since 2001. His original convictions were overturned and he pleaded guilty in 2017 to take a bribe and attempted larceny by extortion.

In September, Bronin won the Hartford Democratic Mayoral Primary, defeating both Perez and State Rep. Brandon McGee.

Bronin was first elected mayor of Hartford in 2015.

This came after Democratic Mayor Pedro Segarra lost the party's nomination. Segarra served Hartford for five years.

