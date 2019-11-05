Justin Elicker announces victory in New Haven mayoral race, Mayor Toni Harp concedes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN – Voters in the Elm City headed to the polls in a race that may have seemed like déjà vu.

Justin Elicker has announced his victory in Tuesday's big race for the city of New Haven after a face off with imcumbent Mayor Toni Harp.

The incumbent Mayor conceded defeats Tuesday night shortly after Elicker's announcement.

These results coming just months after Elicker defeat Harp in the democratic primary 58- 42 percent.

Harp first won the office after defeating Elicker by more than 1,500 votes back in 2013. She was then re-elected in 2015 with more than 85 percent of the vote and in 2017 with around 77 percent of the vote.

Harp dropped out of the race, but then officially rejoined the fight on the Working Families party ticket.

The incumbent Mayor's supporters have praised her commitment to public school funding and fighting unemployment.

Elicker ran on the promise that he would address such issues like urban plight and countering the abuse of absentee landlords.

Seth Poole, a 43-year-old new haven native, also entered the race as an unaffiliated "write-in" candidate.