Manchester Republican Town Committee Chairman struck and killed by car

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on Hartford Road Tuesday evening.

Officials say the victim was a member of the Manchester Republican Town Committee.

The Connecticut GOP took to Facebook to confirm the unexpected death of 75-year-old John Deeb. He was the Town Committee’s Chairman.

According to police, the accident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. and Deeb was unresponsive when officers arrived.

Police provided medical aid until paramedics were on scene. Deeb was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

The vehicle involved in the accident is still on scene.

Officials say the road will be closed for 4-5 hours for an investigation.

This story is developing.