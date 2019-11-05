What you need to know about election day
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Manchester Republican Town Committee Chairman struck and killed by car

Posted 6:49 PM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, November 5, 2019

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on Hartford Road Tuesday evening.

Officials say the victim was a member of the Manchester Republican Town Committee.

John Deeb (Manchester CT Republicans/Facebook)

The Connecticut GOP took to Facebook to confirm the unexpected death of 75-year-old John Deeb. He was the Town Committee’s Chairman.

According to police, the accident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. and Deeb was unresponsive when officers arrived.

Police provided medical aid until paramedics were on scene. Deeb was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

The vehicle involved in the accident is still on scene.

Officials say the road will be closed for 4-5 hours for an investigation.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.