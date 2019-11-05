Mayor Toni Harp conceded race, wished Elicker administration success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The Elks Club in New Haven was filled with Mayor Toni Harp supporters Tuesday night- all looking for a victory.

Mayor Harp announced to the crowd her defeat against fellow Democrat Justin Elicker -- an opponent Harp has beaten in the past.

Harp wished Elicker and his administration success and said she will continue to serve New Haven as a citizen.

The results are not surprising to some as Elicker defeated Harp in the Democratic Primary election in September.

Harp then dropped out of the race for mayor, but then changed her mind and ran on the Working Families Party ticket.

Although she won’t be renewing her role as mayor come January, she said she still plans to work hard these next eight weeks as the Mayor of New Haven.

“For the past 30 years you’ve all provided me with the good fortune to serve in elected office, to good effect, I would add, I'm blessed with the opportunity I've had and I'm grateful in my heart for the ability I’ve had to serve the people of New Haven,” Harp said.

After spending more than 30 years in public service, Harp said she will consider her options moving forward and plans to spend time with her family.