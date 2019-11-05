× New Haven police investigate overnight shooting that injured West Haven man

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating after a West Haven man was shot overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Police responded to the area of Chapel Street and Central Avenue just before 1 a.m. on the reports of gunshots.

A short time later, police were notified of a gunshot victim had driven himself to Yale-New Haven hospital for treatment.

Police identified the victim as a 24-year-old black male from West Haven, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were determined not-life threatening and he’s been stabilized.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.