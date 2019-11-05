New Haven voters head to the polls for big race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN – Voters in the Elm City are heading to the polls in a race that may seem like déjà vu.

Mayor Toni Harp and Justin Elicker are facing off, just months after Elicker won the democratic primary.

Harp first won the office after defeating Elicker by more than 1,500 votes back in 2013. She was then re-elected in 2015 with more than 85 percent of the vote and in 2017 with around 77 percent of the vote.

This past September, Elicker came back to defeat Harp in the Democratic Primary 58- 42 percent. Harp dropped out of the race, but then officially rejoined the fight on the Working Families party ticket.

Harp's supporters have praised her commitment to public school funding and fighting unemployment.

Elicker ran on the promise that he would address such issues like urban plight and countering the abuse of absentee landlords.

Seth Poole, a 43-year-old new haven native, also entered the race as an unaffiliated "write-in" candidate.