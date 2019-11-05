What you need to know about election day
Newington police release photo hoping to identify suspect

NEWINGTON -- Police released a photo Tuesday of a suspect in a July incident where a gun fired and two men were assaulted.

The incident happened at Plaza Azteca restaurant in Newington on July 1.

Police said the man in the photo assaulted several people during a large fight in the parking lot of Plaza Azteca. During the fight, the suspect took a pistol  and hit at least two men in the face. as he was hitting the victims, the pistol fired.  One person was struck with either a ricochet or bullet fragments.

Police said the suspect may be from the Waterbury area.  If any one has any information, please contact Detective Larry DeSimone at (860) 594-6239 or email at LDeSimone@NewingtonCT.gov

 

