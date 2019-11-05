What you need to know about election day
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

No one injured in Hamden shooting incident, police investigating

Posted 3:17 PM, November 5, 2019, by

HAMDEN — No one was injured in Hamden shooting incident Monday, and police are investigating.

Police said at 11:50a.m. they were called to Newhall Street on the report of shots fired.

Investigators found a passenger, who was seated inside of an older model station wagon, fired several gunshots at a 26 year-old New Haven resident. The intended victim was seated inside of his motor vehicle. The gunshots struck the rear window, rear vent window and a tire. There were no reported injuries.

The Hamden Police Department Detective Division is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard at (203) 230-4052.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.