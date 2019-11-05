× No one injured in Hamden shooting incident, police investigating

HAMDEN — No one was injured in Hamden shooting incident Monday, and police are investigating.

Police said at 11:50a.m. they were called to Newhall Street on the report of shots fired.

Investigators found a passenger, who was seated inside of an older model station wagon, fired several gunshots at a 26 year-old New Haven resident. The intended victim was seated inside of his motor vehicle. The gunshots struck the rear window, rear vent window and a tire. There were no reported injuries.

The Hamden Police Department Detective Division is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard at (203) 230-4052.