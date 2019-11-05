× Pedestrian seriously injured in Putnam crash

PUTNAM – A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a car Tuesday morning.

Police said around 9:50 am, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Woodstock Avenue.

Police said a car with one person inside was traveling south and struck a female pedestrian who was jogging north on Woodstock Avenue. The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to Day Kimball Hospital where she was later transferred to UMass Medical Center.

The accident is currently under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Donna Brown at the Putnam Police Department (860) 928-6565 or by email at www.putnampolice.com.