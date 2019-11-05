What you need to know about election day
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Suspect in stabbing turns himself into Middletown police

Posted 2:37 PM, November 5, 2019, by

MIDDLETOWN – A suspect who police have been looking for in connection with a stabbing incident involving his girlfriend, has turned himself in.

The assault occurred about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, when police were called to a domestic violence incident. Police say 27-year-old Timothy Walker assaulted his girlfriend with a knife, sending her to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say Walker fled the scene, and turned himself in Tuesday morning.  He was held on $250,000 bond and expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Middletown Police have a warrant charging Timothy Walker with 1st degree Assault, Risk of Injury (4 counts), Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Larceny 6th.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.