Suspect in stabbing turns himself into Middletown police

MIDDLETOWN – A suspect who police have been looking for in connection with a stabbing incident involving his girlfriend, has turned himself in.

The assault occurred about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, when police were called to a domestic violence incident. Police say 27-year-old Timothy Walker assaulted his girlfriend with a knife, sending her to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say Walker fled the scene, and turned himself in Tuesday morning. He was held on $250,000 bond and expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Middletown Police have a warrant charging Timothy Walker with 1st degree Assault, Risk of Injury (4 counts), Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Larceny 6th.