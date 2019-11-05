× Tickets go on sale for Miss America at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE – Tickets for the Miss America events at Mohegan Sun are now on-sale.

The finals will be broadcast on on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 8:00pm EST.

Leading up to the finals and taking place in Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center, Miss America 2020 will also feature two preliminary competitions as well as a special Tribute Show in Mohegan Sun’s Cabaret Theatre, where the Miss America Organization will say thank you to Nia Franklin (Miss America 2019) for a successful year.

2020 Miss America Competition Schedule:

Preliminary night 1: Sunday, December 15th from 7:00pm – 10:00pm EST| Earth Expo & Convention Center

Preliminary night 2: Monday, December 16th from 7:00pm – 10:00pm EST| Earth Expo & Convention Center

Nia Franklin Tribute Show: Tuesday, December 17th from 8:00pm – 10:00pm | Cabaret Theatre. (Complimentary dessert and coffee as well as a cash bar will be offered. Limited general admission seating available.)

Finals: Thursday, December 19th from 8:00pm – 10:00pm EST | Mohegan Sun Arena

*Full list of candidates: Missamerica.org/titleholders/2020-candidates/