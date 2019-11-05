What you need to know about election day
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Tickets go on sale for Miss America at Mohegan Sun

Posted 1:37 PM, November 5, 2019, by

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Walter Kaitz Foundation)

UNCASVILLE – Tickets for the Miss America events at Mohegan Sun  are now on-sale.

The finals will be broadcast on  on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 8:00pm EST.

Leading up to the finals and taking place in Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center, Miss America 2020 will also feature two preliminary competitions as well as a special Tribute Show in Mohegan Sun’s Cabaret Theatre, where the Miss America Organization will say thank you to Nia Franklin (Miss America 2019) for a successful year.

2020 Miss America Competition Schedule:

  • Preliminary night 1: Sunday, December 15th from 7:00pm – 10:00pm EST| Earth Expo & Convention Center
  • Preliminary night 2: Monday, December 16th from 7:00pm – 10:00pm EST| Earth Expo & Convention Center
  • Nia Franklin Tribute Show: Tuesday, December 17th from 8:00pm – 10:00pm | Cabaret Theatre. (Complimentary dessert and coffee as well as a cash bar will be offered. Limited general admission seating available.)
  • Finals: Thursday, December 19th from 8:00pm – 10:00pm EST | Mohegan Sun Arena

*Full list of candidates: Missamerica.org/titleholders/2020-candidates/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.